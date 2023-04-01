ADVERTISEMENT

UDF observes ‘black day’ in Alappuzha

April 01, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Congress-led United Democratic Front holding a torchlight march in Alappuzha on Saturday to protest against the State governments imposition of new taxes and cess on fuel. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) observed a ‘black day’ in Alappuzha district on Saturday in protest against the State government’s imposition of new taxes and cess on fuel.

UDF workers took out a torchlight march and held a protest meeting in Alappuzha town. The protest was inaugurated by District Congress Committee president B. Babu Prasad. Similar protests were organised across the district.

Inaugurating a protest meeting at Haripad, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was the first to impose a cess on petroleum products in the history of the State. The government was putting additional burden on the people, he said.

