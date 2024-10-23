UDF nominee elected as Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman

In an election that largely followed a voting pattern along expected lines, except for an invalid vote by a ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor, Abdu Shana, an Independent councillor backed by the ruling front, was elected as the Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman on Wednesday (October 23).

He defeated E.P. Katherkunju, also, an Independent councillor propped up by the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), by 22 to 20 votes. The vote cast by Congress councillor Rajani Jeejan was declared invalid by the Deputy Collector (land acquisition) who officiated as the presiding officer. The election was necessitated after incumbent P.M. Younus of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stepped down as per an understanding within the UDF post-local body polls.

As per the intra-UDF understanding, Mr. Shana will hold office for the next five months and is likely to be succeeded by Dinoob T.G. of the IUML for the remaining eight months.

The election, the verdict of which was a forgone conclusion, turned somewhat interesting after Mr. Katherkunju who had been in the UDF camp crossed over to the LDF ahead of the election. Then, Omana Sabu, another Independent councillor backing the UDF, also declared that she would vote for Mr. Katherkunju for personal reasons. She, however, made clear that she would continue to support the UDF.

The only surprise for the UDF in the election came when Ms. Jeejan’s vote was declared invalid on the grounds that she had failed to write her name on the ballot but only signed it. Shortly after casting the ballot, she left the municipal hall.

The Congress has not taken the incident lightly and has warned of disciplinary action. She is likely to be issued a show-cause notice. Councillor and Congress block president Rashid Ullampilly suspect it to be a deliberate act by Ms. Jeejan. “Just before casting the vote, she was given a dummy ballot showing how voting should be done by marking the name and signature. Yet, she got it wrong,” he said.

The election was delayed somewhat following reported rumblings within the IUML. Though it was originally agreed that Mr. Shana would take over from Mr. Younus, it was questioned by a section within the IUML who insisted that one of the party’s five councillors should be given the post. The UDF cannot retain power without the support of Independent councillors. Eventually, a consensus was worked out, and Mr. Younus stepped down.

In the 43-member house, the UDF now has the support of 24 to the LDF’s 19.

