UDF, NDA candidates file papers in Aroor

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the Aroor Assembly constituency filed their nomination papers on Monday.

UDF candidate Shanimol Usman of the Congress and NDA candidate K.P. Prakash Babu of the BJP filed their papers before Pattanakkad Block Development Officer (BDO) R. Ajayakumar.

Three other candidates Madhusoodhanan (BJP dummy candidate), K.B. Sunil Kumar (Democratic Labour Party) and Manu John P. A. (Independent) filed their papers on the final day of filing of nominations.

The LDF candidate Manu C. Pulickal of the CPI(M) filed his papers last week. Officials said that a total of six persons had submitted nominations to contest byelections from the Aroor Assembly constituency.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on October 1.

Last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers is on October 3.

The bypoll will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The byelection was necessitated after legislator A.M. Ariff of the CPI (M) got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Ariff had represented Aroor constituency thrice in a row starting from 2006 Assembly elections.

In the 2016 elections , he defeated C. R. Jayaprakash of the Congress by a margin of 38,519 votes.