UDF MPs from Central Travancore urge prompt submission of State’s report on draft ESA

Published - September 28, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amid growing concerns in the high-range settlements of Central Travancore over the draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), the United Democratic Front (UDF) has urged the State government to submit its report to the Centre regarding the revised ESA list by September 30.

Three parliament members from the coalition—Anto Antony, Dean Kuriakos, and K. Francis George—jointly demanded that the State promptly submit its report, citing indications that the Centre may soon release the final notification. “The State’s report is crucial, as the Centre has clarified that the final notification will be based on the State’s position,” they emphasized.

The MPs also called for transparency, insisting that the report intended for submission to the Central government should be made public. “The UDF’s stance is clear: populated areas should be entirely excluded from the list of Ecologically Sensitive Areas. The report submitted by the previous UDF government, based on the recommendations of the Oommen V. Oommen Committee, had strongly highlighted this. Urgent action is needed to prevent further residential areas from being affected,” they added.

Expressing concern over the lack of communication from the State government, the MPs criticized their exclusion from discussions on the draft notification, calling it objectionable that representatives advocating for the interests of their respective constituencies were being side-lined.

