UDF MLAs stage hunger strike demanding construction of Kanjipura-Moodal bypass

United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators led by K.K. Abid Husain Thangal and Kurukkoli Moideen staged a day-long hunger strike at Kanjipura near Valanchery on Thursday in protest against the delay in the construction of the Kanjipura-Moodal bypass on National Highway 66.

Inaugurating the protest, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the delay in the execution of the project indicated the government’s failure.

Mr. Moideen said if the government stood for the people, it should resume the project immediately.

The road linking Kanjipura with Moodal on National Highway 66 will not only bypass the busy Valanchery town and reduce the distance considerably but also do away with the Vattappara curve, which is notorious for major accidents.

Although work on the bypass had started in 2011, it was delayed for several reasons. Each time the issue was raised, the government and the Ministers concerned came up with lame excuses and false promises. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas too had promised to complete the construction without delay.

The muddy bypass is in a bad shape. With the monsoon staying away, local residents have a hard time grappling with dust whipped by vehicles. The MLAs also said that half-a-dozen educational institutions nearby were also put to hardship.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, and other MLAs and people’s representatives from the district joined the protest and offered their solidarity.