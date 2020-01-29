UDF MLAs attempt to block Khan’s address

The start of the 18th session of the Assembly on Wednesday witnessed the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition taking the unusual step of attempting to block Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from delivering the government’s policy address.

As if on cue, the fanfare that heralded the Governor’s entry into the House catalysed Opposition legislators into action. They trooped to the well of the House and held aloft placards demanding that Mr. Khan “go back”. The MLAs crowded the aisle leading to the Speaker’s dais and shouted slogans against the citizenship law and the national population and citizenship registers. They gheraoed the Governor and accused the government of capitulating to him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan flanked Mr. Khan. They watched stoically as the Governor faced the protesters with folded hands. The face-off lasted nearly eight minutes. The ruling front members remained on their feet, watching mutedly. The police band continued to belt out the customary slow march tune, providing a background score to the tense political drama.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister A.K. Balan requested the Opposition to make way for Mr. Khan in vain. Eventually, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan signalled the House wardens to clear the passage for the Governor. They rushed to the House and formed a wall between Mr. Khan and and the protesters. The wardens shoved the Opposition MLAs aside and opened a path for Mr. Khan.

Later, Congress MLA Anwar Sadat complained to the Speaker that the House marshals manhandled him.