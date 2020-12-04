UDF manifesto promises care and development

The manifesto is titled ‘Our Own Thrissur’

The UDF manifesto for the Thrissur Corporation that was released here on Friday focuses on development and care.

The manifesto with the headline ‘Our Own Thrissur’ promises projects to overcome the alleged stagnation in development that was witnessed in the last five years of the LDF rule.

Garbage management

Priority will be for making Thrissur a clean city. The manifesto promises an action plan with centralised and decentralised modern scientific methods to make Thrissur a litter-free city. A waste treatment plant will be installed for this. Modern garbage collection centres will be set up and modern technology will be utilised for waste management.

Parking/transportation

Parking for four wheelers has been a huge problem in the city. Facilities, including multi level parking systems, will be introduced to find a solution for the issue.

A master plan will be implemented to develop all roads in the 55 divisions of the Thrissur corporation. Special system will be formed to acquire land for road development.

Two ring roads will be formed for better connectivity. First Ring road will be formed connecting West Fort, Punkunnam, Patturaikkal, Zoo, East Fort, Ikkanda Warrier junction, Veliyannur, Railway station, Puthole, and Sankarayyar Road.

The second ring road will connect Koorkkanchery, Ayyanthole, Puzhakkal, Viyyur, Peringavu, Kuttanellur and Kuriayachaira. A modern wholesale market will be formed at Mannuthy to check the traffic block in the city. City bus service is another offer in the manifesto.

Modern sewage treatment systems, cycling sharing centres at main city points and solutions for water logging are other promises.

The manifesto also offers a public contact programme led by the Mayor on every Monday at the Corporation office. Such programmes will be conducted at division-levels once in a month.

Women-friendly city, modern library, aquarium at Nehru Park, shared auto system, modern butcher shops, Smart schools, modern fish market, street food hub, autism parks, and mini markets are other ideas put forward by the UDF manifesto.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, released the manifesto. DCC president M.P. Vincent presided over.