UDF manifesto, an action plan to repair LDF’s wrongs: M.M.Hassan

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will put forward in its manifesto an action plan to repair all that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government has destroyed in the past five years, UDF Convenor M.M.Hassan has said.

Speaking at the ‘Janavidhi 2021’ meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, district committee, and the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust, he said that Kerala needs a Government which would work for its development and protect the faith of believers of all religions. The UDF’s manifesto will be released on Saturday.

“In the past five years, the state’s development had come to a halt following natural disasters, the pandemic and economic slowdown. Across Kerala, we have seen corruption in the garb of development. Atrocities against women and children have increased and the Government has protected the accused in such cases,” said Mr.Hassan.

Accusing the CPI(M) of having an unholy nexus with the BJP with the sole aim of coming back to power, he accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being silent on the allegation. He dared the chief minister to file a defamation case against RSS ideologue R.Balashankar if his claims regarding the BJP-CPI(M) nexus are false.

However, Mr.Hassan dismissed BJP MLA O.Rajagopal’s comments confirming an electoral understanding between the Congress, the Muslim League and the BJP to defeat the Left. He also said that there is not much to read into the shifting of some Congress leaders to BJP, saying that none of them are contesting in the election as a BJP candidate, while some local leaders of the Left are.

Mr.Hassan said that the Mr.Vijayan’s statement that the Government will take a stance on women entry to Sabarimala only after the final verdict of the Supreme Court is meant to fool the people of Kerala. He asked whether the LDF is ready to file a revised affidavit in the SC regarding this. Citing the Rajv Gandhi Government’s passing of a law to bypass the SC verdict in the Shah Bano case, he said that it is possible for Governments to enact laws in cases under the court’s consideration.