ADVERTISEMENT

UDF makes gains in bypolls in Palakkad

December 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost two seats, the BJP retained its seat.

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) made gains in the byelections to different local bodies in the district. While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost two seats, the BJP retained its seat. Byelections were held to divisions in District Panchayat, Malampuzha block panchayat, Ottapalam municipality, and Pattithara, Thirumittakkode and Vadakkanchery grama panchayats.

LDF candidate C. Abdul Khader won the Vaniyamkulam division of the District Panchayat by a margin of 10,207 votes. The LDF retained the division.

The BJP retained the seventh ward of Ottapalam municipality where its candidate Sanjumon won by 192 votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The UDF retained Kannodu division of Malampuzha block panchayat where its candidate Pratyush Kumar won by a margin of 1,549 votes.

The UDF wrested ward 14 of Pattithara grama panchayat and ward 6 of Vadakkanchery panchayat from the LDF. UDF’s C.P. Mohammed won in Pattithara panchayat by 142 votes. In Vadakkanchery panchayat, UDF’s G. Satheesh Kumar won by a margin of 325 votes.

In Thirumittakkodu panchayat, UDF candidate A.K. Rasheed Thangal retained the ward 11 by a margin of 93 votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US