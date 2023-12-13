UDF makes gains in bypolls in Palakkad

December 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The United Democratic Front (UDF) made gains in the byelections to different local bodies in the district. While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) lost two seats, the BJP retained its seat. Byelections were held to divisions in District Panchayat, Malampuzha block panchayat, Ottapalam municipality, and Pattithara, Thirumittakkode and Vadakkanchery grama panchayats.

LDF candidate C. Abdul Khader won the Vaniyamkulam division of the District Panchayat by a margin of 10,207 votes. The LDF retained the division.

The BJP retained the seventh ward of Ottapalam municipality where its candidate Sanjumon won by 192 votes.

The UDF retained Kannodu division of Malampuzha block panchayat where its candidate Pratyush Kumar won by a margin of 1,549 votes.

The UDF wrested ward 14 of Pattithara grama panchayat and ward 6 of Vadakkanchery panchayat from the LDF. UDF’s C.P. Mohammed won in Pattithara panchayat by 142 votes. In Vadakkanchery panchayat, UDF’s G. Satheesh Kumar won by a margin of 325 votes.

In Thirumittakkodu panchayat, UDF candidate A.K. Rasheed Thangal retained the ward 11 by a margin of 93 votes.