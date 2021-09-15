UDF loses power in Paingottoor grama panchayat

KOCHI:

15 September 2021 16:17 IST

The UDF lost power after Nisar Mohammed, UDF backed-independent, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion.

The ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) lost power in Paingottoor grama panchayat in Ernakulam in a no-confidence motion moved by the Communist Party of India(Marxist) on Wednesday.

The UDF, which was ruling the council with a wafer-thin majority of one seat, lost power after Nisar Mohammed, UDF backed-independent, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. The Congress-led UDF had seven seats in the 13-ward council.

Nisar, who was vice-president in the council, had resigned from the post a few days back, triggering speculations that he may part ways with the UDF. Sissy Jaison, president of the outgoing council, said that she had no idea on the reason behind his decision to switch to the rival camp.

Nisar decided to vote against the motion owing to his differences with the Congress party even though he was not available for comment. The ward 10 of the panchayat was allocated to the Muslim League in the seat sharing process even though the party had not fielded its own candidate and instead decided to support the UDF backed-independent.

The district representatives of the Muslim League said that Nisar had no affiliation with the party and he had contested the election as an independent supported by the UDF.