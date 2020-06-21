UDF looks to avert crisis through talks

Even as the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani has declined to hand over the charge of the Kottayam district panchayat to the rival faction led by P.J. Joseph, the United Democratic Front (UDF) still appears optimistic about averting a crisis in the coalition through negotiations.

Talking to mediapersons here on Sunday, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy reiterated the UDF's position that the incumbent president of the local body, a nominee of the Mani group, step down. “The faction has been requested to cooperate by stepping down from the president’ post. Both sides have raised a few issues, which need to be discussed elaborately and settled later,” he said.

Responding to the statement, Mr. Mani welcomed any move to sort out the issue through negotiations. The faction had put forth a demand for finalising a seat-sharing formula ahead of the upcoming local body elections as a pre-condition for handing over the post.

Despite hardening its stance, uncertainty still reigns the coalition over the movement of a no-confidence motion in the council against Sebastian Kulathungal, the incumbent president.

“Speculations about the Mani group, which has four members in the council, getting support from the Left Democratic Font (LDF), will make the Congress to think twice before going all out. The chances of the Mani group using it as a trigger to bargain its position is highly likely too,” said a senior UDF leader in Kottayam.

Despite the uncertainty, Mr. Joseph appeared unperturbed by the possibility of any such set back and asserted that the resignation by the Mani group should be unconditional. “If they are not ready to resign, there are several other ways and let the UDF decide on the next option. There is no question of holding any discussions whatsoever. All pending issues will be taken up for consideration only after the resignation,” he told mediapersons in Pala.

Meanwhile, the KC(M) factions here on Sunday organised separate functions to mark the golden jubilee of the Youth Front (M). While Mr. Joseph inaugurated a function held at the Mariya Sadanam in Pala, Mr. Mani inaugurated the celebrations at the Navajeevan Trust at Arppokkara.