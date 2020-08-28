UDF likely to explore solution to KC(M) issue

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the chances of talks with the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) are not closed yet.
Addressing media after visiting Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at his house at Panakkad near here on Friday afternoon, Mr. Chennithala said the United Democratic Front (UDF) will continue its efforts to find a solution to Kerala Congress (M) issue
Mr. Chennithala held discussions with Mr. Thangal and IUML secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, IUML Malappuram district president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and Muslim Youth League State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal.
IUML leaders said they discussed the current political scenario in the State, especially in view of the upcoming local body elections. Mr. Thangal expressed happiness at the way the Opposition was functioning in the State. He said the Opposition had succeeded in exposing the government through discussions during the no-confidence vote.
Mr. Chennithala warned the government that the State is not China to gag its Opposition and the media for criticising the government.
Legal action
His response was to Minister A.K. Balan’s statement that legal action would be initiated against those raising corruption allegations and against the media that publish such allegations.
