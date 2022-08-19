UDF leaders visit Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode

To express solidarity with anti-STP protests

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 19, 2022 22:27 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan along with MLAs P.K. Kunhalikutty and M.K. Muneer visited the site for the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode on Friday to express solidarity with the anti-STP protests.

Mr. Satheesan had highlighted the issue in the Assembly a month ago. Protests by residents of Avikkal Thodu against the project had earlier resulted in clashes with the police. The United Democratic Front had questioned the imposition of lawsuits against members of the protest committee.

