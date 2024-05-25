ADVERTISEMENT

UDF leaders to boycott Loka Kerala Sabha

Published - May 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to boycott the upcoming Loka Kerala Sabha organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government with the stated aim of harnessing the wealth and expertise of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) for the State’s development.

Speaking to mediapersons after the UDF’s coordination committee meeting here on Saturday, UDF convener M.M. Hassan said representatives of the UDF’s expats’ organisations would be participating in the forum to raise various issues faced by them.

However, the UDF remains opposed to the idea of the Speaker chairing the Loka Kerala Sabha, in the model of the Assembly. Nothing concrete has been implemented following the previous editions of the sabha. The State government has not yet released the action taken reports of the previous editions, alleged Mr. Hassan.

