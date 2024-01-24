UDF leaders stage protest outside Kozhikode collectorate carrying body

January 24, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kozhikode staged a protest outside the district collectorate on Wednesday carrying the body of V. Joseph of Muthukad in Chakkittapara grama panchayat who ended his life the previous day, reportedly after being denied social security pension for around five months.

The protest was led by M.K. Raghavan, MP, District Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar, and Indian Union Muslim League district president M.A. Razak. The body was brought to the collectorate after its post-mortem examination. The UDF leaders alleged that the Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for the death of the 77-year-old man, who was a differently abled person. They also placed a wreath outside the front gate as a symbolic step to claim that the “government was dead”.

Mr. Praveenkumar demanded that a government job be given to a family member of Joseph, and a house be constructed for his children. Joseph had sent letters to the grama panchayat secretary recently saying that he would end his life if he did not get the pension in 15 days. Joseph was later buried at a church in Chakkittapara. Earlier, some Muslim Youth League activists were detained after they tried to picket the office of the District Collector.

Joseph had also sent letters to the police and other officials explaining that he had no other source of income. He was staying alone for the past one year after the death of his wife. His daughter, bed ridden and differently abled was shifted to a care home.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000