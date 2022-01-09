UDF leaders question protocol violation

KOLLAM:

09 January 2022 13:59 IST

Action has been demanded against PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

While some LDF ministers have used the inauguration of Edappal flyover to troll RSS, Congress leader and former DCC president Bindu Krishna has come up with a post demanding action against PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Sharing a picture of the large crowd that thronged the flyover during the inaugural ceremony, she said the Health Minister should recommend the Home Department to register a case against Mr. Son-in-law. Captioning the picture with a statement by Health Minister urging the public to stay alert to avoid the lockdown, Ms. Krishna also hinted at how the police used to impose heavy fines on protocol violators earlier.

Another politician who criticised the inaugural ceremony attended by a large number of people was Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Abdu Rabb. "This is a photo of Edappal flyover inauguration that completely violated COVID-19 protocol without maintaining any social distance. There was four times the number of people that attended the Waqf Protection Meeting at Pukkiparambu organised by Muslim Co-ordination Committee.

Since a case was registered against Samastha leader Abdussamad Pookkottur for protocol violation, will there be a case against PWD Minister Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Wakf and Haj V. Abdurahiman and MLA K.T Jaleel?," the former Minister posted. In his Facebook post Mr. Rabb also pointed out that the government, that imposes a one-week quarantine on fully vaccinated expatriates, including those who have received the booster dose, has no qualms about parading unvaccinated residents without following any guidelines.

"This means the COVID-19 protocol is not applicable to the State government, BJP that controls the State government and CPM," he posted adding that there will be repercussions if the protocol is used to target IUML, Congress and those who criticise the government.