UDF, LDF win one seat each in Thrissur bypolls 

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 10, 2022 19:42 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday won one seat each in the byelections held in Thrissur district.

The UDF wrested the Minalur seat of the Wadakkanchery municipality from the LDF, while the LDF retained the Painkulam ward of the Pazhayannur block panchayat.

At Minalur, Congress candidate K.M. Udhayapalan won the seat with a margin of 110 votes against Krishna Keshu of the LDF. The bypoll to this seat was held following the death of a CPI(M) councillor.

The byelection to the Painkulam seat was held following the death of CPI(M) councillor Kunnath Sreekumar. LDF candidate A.E. Govindan won the seat.

