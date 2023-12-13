ADVERTISEMENT

UDF, LDF share two seats each in Kollam

December 13, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate M. Mukesh won the Kadathur East (general) ward of Thazhava grama panchayat in the bypolls conducted in various local bodies in the district.

While Congress candidate Sheeba won Mayyathumkara (women reservation) ward of Poruvazhy grama panchayat, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Haritha Anil emerged victorious in the Vilangara (women reservation) ward of Ummannur panchayat. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) candidate S. Shyam is the winner in Vayanasala (general) ward of Kottankara grama panchayat.   

