 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

UDF, LDF retain seats in Kerala Assembly byelections

While Congress’s Rahul Mamkootathil polled 58,389 votes, which was 42.27% of the 1.38 lakh votes polled in Palakkad, C. Krishnakumar of the BJP finished runner-up with 39,549 votes (28.63%)

Updated - November 24, 2024 04:11 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Mamkootathil led a victory rally in Palakkad on Saturday after winning the Palakkad Assembly constituency seat.

Rahul Mamkootathil led a victory rally in Palakkad on Saturday after winning the Palakkad Assembly constituency seat. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

The byelections to the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies in Kerala saw the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) retain Palakkad by a record margin of 18,840 votes and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) defend Chelakkara, its stronghold for 28 years, by a margin of 12,201 votes.

While Congress’s Rahul Mamkootathil polled 58,389 votes, which was 42.27% of the 1.38 lakh votes polled in Palakkad, C. Krishnakumar of the BJP finished runner-up with 39,549 votes (28.63%). The Left Front’s Dr. P. Sarin came third with 37,293 (27%) votes.

The constituency held by Congress’s Shafi Parambil since 2011 saw the BJP close the gap with him between 2016 and 2021. BJP’s E. Sreedharan gave Mr. Parambil a scare in 2021 when he polled 50,220 votes, reducing Mr. Parambil’s majority from 17,483 in 2016 to just 3,859 votes. The BJP had finished runner-up in those two elections, which gave it hope this time, but its vote share in the byelection declined sharply by 10,671 votes compared to 2021.

While it came third, the Left, which fielded the State social media in-charge of the Congress who switched sides ahead of the byelection, was able to gather more votes than it did in 2021.

The byelection to Palakkad was mired in controversies, mudslinging, and high-level defections. The Congress and the CPI(M) traded charges of having a truck with extremist religious groups and carrying out a communal campaign.

The Left Front retained the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in Kerala, considered a red fort, for the seventh consecutive time. U.R. Pradeep of the CPI(M) won by a clear majority of 12,201 votes. While Ramya Haridas of the UDF managed to receive 52,626 votes and came second, the BJP candidate K. Balakrishnan came third with 33,609 votes. 

In 2021, when a Left wave swept the State, K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) had posted a majority of 39,400 votes in the constituency. His election to the Lok Sabha from Alathur early this year necessitated the byelection.

Published - November 24, 2024 04:10 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.