UDF, LDF MLAs, Watch and Ward officials booked for Assembly fracas

March 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police on Thursday registered cases against nine United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators in connection with the ruckus that unfolded in the Legislative Assembly a day ago.

Seven UDF members, Roji M. John, P.K. Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I.C. Balakrishnan, Anoop Jacob, K.K. Rema, and Uma Thomas , and five “identifiable” others were booked under non-bailable sections on the basis of a complaint by a woman sergeant assistant of the Watch and Ward unit, the security wing of the State Legislature.

According to her complaint, the Opposition MLAs manhandled her, her colleagues including women personnel and the Chief Marshal, and hurled abuses while they were on their way to the office of Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

They have been booked under various provisions including Section 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from discharging duties), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duties) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLAs Sachin Dev and H. Salam, and Additional Chief Marshal Moideen Hussain and other identifiable Watch and Ward officials were booked under bailable charges on the basis of a complaint by Congress MLA T.J. Saneesh Kumar Joseph. He accused them of assaulting him and stomping on his chest and neck with boots with the intention of murdering him.

They were booked under provisions including Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (causing hurt using weapons or other means) of the IPC.