UDF, LDF leaders got ₹96 crore from CMRL, says Surendran  

August 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thrissur

BJP will stage protest demanding probe into the controversy, says party State president

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the Chief Minister and leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had received payment of ₹96 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said his party will stage a protest demanding comprehensive investigation into the controversy.

Interacting with the media here on Saturday, he said the State investigation agencies and Lokayukta had become mute spectators in the issue. The BJP would approach Central agencies for the investigation, he added.

“Why did the Chief Minister take money from the CMRL? Not only his daughter’s name but also the Chief Minister’s name has mentioned in the report. What service has the Chief Minister done to the CMRL? Why did UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala and P.K. Kunhalikutty take money from the CMRL? The BJP will demand an investigation into the case,” Mr. Surendran said.

