HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF, LDF leaders got ₹96 crore from CMRL, says Surendran  

BJP will stage protest demanding probe into the controversy, says party State president

August 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the Chief Minister and leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had received payment of ₹96 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said his party will stage a protest demanding comprehensive investigation into the controversy.

Interacting with the media here on Saturday, he said the State investigation agencies and Lokayukta had become mute spectators in the issue. The BJP would approach Central agencies for the investigation, he added.

“Why did the Chief Minister take money from the CMRL? Not only his daughter’s name but also the Chief Minister’s name has mentioned in the report. What service has the Chief Minister done to the CMRL? Why did UDF leaders Ramesh Chennithala and P.K. Kunhalikutty take money from the CMRL? The BJP will demand an investigation into the case,” Mr. Surendran said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.