UDF, LDF kick-start campaign

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) began campaigning in the Ponnani and Malappuram constituencies soon after declaring their candidates on Saturday.

The LDF was a tad ahead of the UDF in the campaign on day one.

They began writing and drawing on the walls seeking votes for P.V. Anvar in Ponnani in the morning itself. LDF activists pasted posters of V.P. Sanu by afternoon across the Malappuram constituency.

Well in advance

The UDF too got to work by evening by pasting posters of E.T. Mohammed Basheer in Ponnani and P.K. Kunhalikutty in Malappuram. Unlike the LDF, the UDF’s candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani were almost certain well in advance.

When Mr. Sanu is taking on Mr. Kunhalikutty on Communist Party of India (Marxit)’s official symbol, Mr. Anvar will have to wait for some time to get a symbol as he is an Independent candidate of the CPI(M). Mr. Anvar was given a reception at Tirur on Saturday evening as part of the campaign. A huge crowd of LDF supporters turned up at the reception, creating the mood of a massive campaign.

Ponnani watchers pointed out that the LDF was targetting all non-Indian Union Muslim League and non-Congress voters by fielding an affluent candidate such as Mr. Anvar, who is currently MLA of Nilambur. His fight against the Congress’s young Aryadan Shoukath in the 2016 Assembly election had won him not only an Assembly seat, but also the aura of a fighter who can pull off a victory against any political candidate.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. Gopalakrishnan alleged here that the CPI(M) had cheated its cadres by choosing “an aggressor” for the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. “The High Court had found that P.V. Anvar was a land grabber. What we see in Kerala is bourgeois communism,” he said.