UDF, LDF clash in Malappuram over suspension of a municipal worker

February 21, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A UDF worker being roughed up by the LDF protestors at Malappuram town on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A clash between the councillors of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Malappuram Municipal Council spilled on to the road here on Tuesday with the supporters of both fronts confronting each other in the town.

The clash in the council meeting was in continuation of a standoff between the UDF and the LDF over the suspension of a municipal worker. The council had suspended municipal driver P.T. Mukesh following a barrage of allegations, including casteist charges, raised against him.

The LDF had opposed his suspension, and when the council took up the matter during the meeting, LDF councillors protested vehemently, leading to sharp reactions from their UDF counterparts. Both came to near fisticuffs in the presence of municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi.

The LDF and the UDF supporters took out protest marches in the town later in the evening. Both groups came face to face, and the handful police personnel on duty had to struggle hard to keep the groups from clashing. However, a UDF worker was pulled into the LDF group and thrashed.

