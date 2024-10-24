UDF, LDF candidates file papers in Palakkad

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin filed their nominations on Thursday to the Assembly byelection being held in Palakkad on November 13.

Mr. Mamkootathil filed his papers after visiting temples in the district. His mother Beena offered him the deposit amount.

A host of UDF leaders took part in a roadshow taken out by Mr. Mamkootathil ahead of filing the papers. A large number of UDF supporters took part in the rally from Melamuri Junction through Valiyangadi Market.

Among the UDF leaders who attended the rally were Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib; V.K. Sreekandan, MP; Shafi Parambil, MP; Jebi Mather, MP; All India Congress Committee secretaries P.C. Vishnunath, MLA; Anvar Sadath, MLA; N. Shamsudheen, MLA; Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA; former Minister K.C. Joseph; Abdul Muthalib; and Jyotikumar Chamakkala.

Mr. Mamkootathil’s mother Beena and sister Rajani accompanied him when he filed the nomination before Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith.

LDF candidate Dr. Sarin too filed his nomination before the RDO. He came in a procession from the CPI(M) district committee office. CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan; State committee members N.N. Krishnadas, C.K. Rajendran; district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu; K. Babu, MLA; K. Santhakumari, MLA; CPI district secretary K.P. Suresh Raj; and Janata Dal (S) leader Muruga Das accompanied Dr. Sarin. DYFI district committee offered the deposit amount to Dr. Sarin. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar filed his nomination on Wednesday.

