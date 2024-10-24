GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF, LDF candidates file papers in Palakkad

A large number of supporters take part in processions taken out by UDF’s Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF’s P. Sarin

Published - October 24, 2024 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
United Democratic Front candidate Rahul Mamkootathil submitting his nomination for the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith in Palakkad on Thursday.

United Democratic Front candidate Rahul Mamkootathil submitting his nomination for the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Left Democratic Front candidate P. Sarin submitting his nomination for the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith in Palakkad on Thursday.  

Left Democratic Front candidate P. Sarin submitting his nomination for the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith in Palakkad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin filed their nominations on Thursday to the Assembly byelection being held in Palakkad on November 13.

Mr. Mamkootathil filed his papers after visiting temples in the district. His mother Beena offered him the deposit amount.

A host of UDF leaders took part in a roadshow taken out by Mr. Mamkootathil ahead of filing the papers. A large number of UDF supporters took part in the rally from Melamuri Junction through Valiyangadi Market.

Among the UDF leaders who attended the rally were Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib; V.K. Sreekandan, MP; Shafi Parambil, MP; Jebi Mather, MP; All India Congress Committee secretaries P.C. Vishnunath, MLA; Anvar Sadath, MLA; N. Shamsudheen, MLA; Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA; former Minister K.C. Joseph; Abdul Muthalib; and Jyotikumar Chamakkala.

Mr. Mamkootathil’s mother Beena and sister Rajani accompanied him when he filed the nomination before Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith.

LDF candidate Dr. Sarin too filed his nomination before the RDO. He came in a procession from the CPI(M) district committee office. CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan; State committee members N.N. Krishnadas, C.K. Rajendran; district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu; K. Babu, MLA; K. Santhakumari, MLA; CPI district secretary K.P. Suresh Raj; and Janata Dal (S) leader Muruga Das accompanied Dr. Sarin. DYFI district committee offered the deposit amount to Dr. Sarin. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar filed his nomination on Wednesday.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.