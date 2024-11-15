 />
UDF, LDF call for dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on November 19

Protest against the alleged delay on the part the Centre in releasing special assistance to Kerala to cover the expenses of the rehabilitation process in the landslides-hit Wayanad district

Published - November 15, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district committee has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on Tuesday, November 19, in protest against the alleged delay on the part the Centre in releasing special assistance to Kerala to cover the expenses of the rehabilitation process in the landslides-ravaged regions in Wayanad district.

In a statement here on Friday, the UDF said the hartal also was to condemn the Centre’s failure to classify the Chooral Mala-Mundakai landslides as a national disaster, as well as the State government’s alleged delay in providing necessary aid and rehabilitation to the affected residents.

The UDF accused the Union government of adopting a callous attitude towards those impacted by the disaster. Essential services, including media, dairy, and hospitals, will be exempted from the hartal.

Additionally, UDF leaders plan to organise a post office march at the Assembly constituency headquarters in Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery, and Kalpetta at 10 a.m. on the day.

Simultaneously, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) announced a separate hartal in Wayanad on the same day to protest against the Centre’s neglect of the landslide survivors. LDF convener C.K. Saseendran said the hartal was part of an ongoing campaign against what it viewed as the Central government’s negative stance towards the people.

November 15, 2024

