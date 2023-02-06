UDF launches stir in Assembly against fuel cess, tax proposals

February 06, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday launched an indefinite stir in the Assembly in protest against the ₹2 per litre cess on petrol and diesel and the tax proposals announced in the State Budget.

Four UDF MLAs, Shafi Parambil, Najeeb Kanthapuram, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, and C.R. Mahesh, launched the stir on the steps outside the Assembly hall.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal responded that the tax proposals in the State Budget presented on February 3 were minimal and in the best interests of the State. They were unavoidable against the backdrop of the adverse fiscal policies of the Central government, he said.

Announcing the stir, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that the government’s tax proposals have descended like a thunderbolt on the people of Kerala who have barely recovered from the disastrous floods and other crises in recent years. The Budget was the worst one in the history of the State, he alleged.

‘’The State government proposes to burden the people with tax proposals to the tune of ₹4,000 crore, including ₹3,000 crore worth of direct tax proposals and another ₹1,000 crore in indirect ones. These proposals are unscientific and will disrupt the State’s economy as well as the lives of the people,’‘ Mr. Satheesan said.

Mr. Balagopal justified the tax proposals saying that ‘‘minimal hikes’‘ were needed for the progress of the State. There is some risk involved when trying to protect the State’s interests and bring in a minimum additional revenue. No government can take the stand that tax should not be collected.

The previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government had increased the tax on diesel seven times and that on petrol 17 times. They were reduced by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government in 2018 and were never hiked since. The UDF was remaining silent on this aspect of the issue, he said.

The Opposition brandished placards and shouted slogans in the House in protest against the tax proposals.

Later, the Youth Congress took out a protest march to the Assembly.