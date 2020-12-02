UDF launches manifesto

Garbage-free city and another medical college among promises

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday launched its manifesto for the city Corporation promising among other things a garbage-free city and a second Medical College in the city.

It has also declared a service fee hike holiday over its five-year tenure, if it manages to come to power. Service delivery at the doorsteps is another promise.

The UDF made clear it stand that the development of the airport has to go ahead, considering the recent High Court verdict. The work on the Vizhinjam port will be completed and concerns of the local residents will also be addressed.

The Light Metro project, which had come to a standstill, will also be implemented. The second phase of the Capital City Development Project will be implemented. Steps will be taken to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to everyone.

The front promised to increase the drainage coverage from the present 38% to 100%. Under the Silver Health project, a comprehensive insurance package will be implemented for all city residents under the public-private partnership. Dialysis units will be installed in all primary healthcare centres.

A zero file system will be implemented to ensure that there is no delay in processing files. The Corporation will open restaurants in all the 100 wards to provide food at accessible rates to people and free of cost to students and the differently abled. Under the ‘Ananthapuri internet city’, free internet will be provided to students. Elevated walkways will be constructed at major places.

A spirituality-oriented tourism week will be organised as part of the Attukal Pongala. More electric and gas crematoriums will be opened in various zones. The capital city will be turned into a slum-free city. A labour bank of scheduled caste youth has also been promised.

Bicycle ways in select roads will be implemented and safe walkways will be built. A ward-twinning project, by linking wards with other high performing wards at the national level, will be implemented. An innovation hub will be opened to promote start-ups while an online labour portal will also be launched. Small-scale industrial parks will be promoted under the Corporation. A playground has been promised for each ward. Use for electric vehicles will be promoted more.