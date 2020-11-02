UDF kick starts seat sharing talks in Kottayam

02 November 2020 20:09 IST

Joseph group stakes claim to half the seats in the 22 divisions in the district panchayat

Amidst reports about the coalition parties pressing for more seats in view of the exit of the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) from the front, the district unit of the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday commenced seat-sharing talks on a formal note.

A meeting, attended by All India Congress Committee general secretary Oommen Chandy, concluded without going into detail into the number of seats for each constituent party.

It, however, decided to meet once again on November 8 in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran and UDF convener M. M. Hassan to settle all outstanding issues.

Addressing the meeting, Mr.Chandy said the differences between the constituent parties would be settled within the coalition framework through democratic means.

“People are badly awaiting a change. We have to face the challenge united and gain the confidence of the people,” he said.

While the seat-sharing talks at the panchayat level were progressing without any major hiccups, disputes are expected crop up when talks on block panchayats and the district panchayat will begin.

Of the 22 divisions in the district panchayat, the Joseph group of the Kerala Congress (M) has already staked claim to half the seats.

The UDF, however, is unlikely to accept the demand.

“The actual number of divisions from where the Joseph group had contested last time was just three but with two Mani group members switching to the side, the party is now entitled for five seats. The rest of the seats will be shared by taking into account the winning prospects of the respective constituents,” said a Congress leader.

Besides the Joseph group, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also counts on contesting from the division comprising the the Erumely region

Meanwhile, the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M) received a major boost on Monday with veteran leader E.J. Augusthy joining the party.

Mr Augusthy, who is the senior-most member of KC(M), was staying away from active politics post the split in the regional party last year.