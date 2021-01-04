UDF issues notice for Speaker’s removal

Thiruvananthapuram

04 January 2021 20:30 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has initiated a notice to table a resolution in the Assembly under article 179 of the Constitution to remove Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan from his office.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M. Ummer had submitted the notice to the Legislative Secretary before the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly on January 8.

Mr Ummer said in the notice that the Speaker had lowered the esteem of the Assembly by associating with the accused in the high-profile case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel of the UAE consulate.

He had inaugurated the car workshop of another accused in the case. The NIA has booked the accused on suspicion of using the smuggling operation proceeds to finance terrorist activities. The case against the accused had elements of treason. Moreover, there were reports that the Customs planned to question the Speaker on suspicion of abetting foreign currency smuggling.

Mr Sreeramakrishnan’s association with the suspects had brought disrepute to the Assembly. Hence, he should vacate his office.

The move to introduce the resolution is the latest bid of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to make a political issue out of the scandal by attempting to link it to the Speaker.