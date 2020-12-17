UDF improves tally, LDF loses many strongholds in Wayanad district

The United Democratic Front (UDF) put up a good performance in Wayanad district while the rival Left Democratic front lost many of its strongholds when results of the civic body polls were announced on Wednesday.
However, both the fronts are in a fix as neither has got a clear majority in the Wayanad District Panchayat. However, the LDF has increased its seats in the civic body.
In the 16-member district panchayat, both the fronts got 8 seats each. The UDF had an upper hand in the civic body in 2015 with the front winning 11 seats and LDF getting 5 seats in that election.
Municipalities
While the UDF captured two of the three municipalities, Kalpetta and Mananthavady, the LDF retained Sulthan Bathery Municipality with a better majority.
When the UDF retains its supremacy in two of the four block panchayats including Kalpetta and Panamaram, the LDF got an upper hand in Sulthan Bathery block panchayat and captured Mananthavady block panchayat from the UDF, where the LDF got seven seats and UDF won in six seats.
The UDF put up a better performance in grama panchayat elections this time. While the LDF won in seven of the 23 grama panchayats in the district, the UDF won in 16.
In the previous election, the LDF had won in 11 grama panchayats.
The NDA slightly improved its performance as it won in 13 seats in 9 grama panchayats as against eight seats in four grama panchayats in the previous poll.
