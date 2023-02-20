UDF holds onto power in Kottayam municipality as Opposition fails to move no-trust motion

February 20, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday survived yet another round of power struggle in the Kottayam municipality with an attempt by the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion falling through. The Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) could not move the resolution, as only 22 councillors, all LDF, turned up for the meeting, while 21 members of the ruling coalition and eight BJP members stayed away. The LDF required the support of 27 councillors in passing the motion against municipal chairperson Bincy Sebastian.

In the 52-member council, both the LDF and the UDF had 22 members each. The strength of the ruling coalition, however, came down recently with the death of a woman councillor. A stance by the BJP councillors that the motion had been moved at an inopportune time proved crucial in the motion’s failure. Addressing a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party earlier in the day, its district president Lijin Lal emphasised that the party had no business in helping the LDF or the UDF to assume power.

‘Unholy alliance’

Responding on the motion’s failure, Opposition leader in the council Sheeja Anil accused the UDF of forging an unholy alliance with the BJP. “The BJP’s decision to abstain from the no-confidence motion, despite its public opposition to the chairman, is part of a secret deal between the two sides,’’ she said.

With its attempt falling flat, the Opposition will now have to wait another six months to bring up a no-confidence motion against the chairperson. The by-election to the vacant seat, however, is most likely to be held within this time frame.

Earlier instance

The LDF had earlier successfully moved a no-confidence motion against Ms. Sebastian, an independent who later sided with the UDF, about one-and-a-half years ago. The motion it had moved received 29 votes including that by all eight BJP councillors.

The Opposition, however, failed to capitalise on its success and soon backed out from staking claim on the chairperson’s seat in view of a hard-hitting campaign accusing the LDF of joining hands with the communal forces. In a subsequent election at the municipal council, Ms. Sebastian once again returned to the seat.