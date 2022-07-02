UDF holds demonstrations against Pinarayi

UDF leader Benny Behanan inaugurating a UDF dharna in front of the District Collectorate at Palakkad on Saturday, demanding among other issues an investigation into the gold smuggling case under the supervision of the High Court. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The United Democratic Front (UDF) organised Statewide demonstrations to demand an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the allegations levelled by UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Saturday.

Protest marches were taken out to the Secretariat in the State capital and the Collectorates in all districts except Malappuram and Wayanad where the programme has been deferred in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing visit.

Leader of the Opposition V.S. Satheesan inaugurated the demonstration in Thrissur, while the one in front of the Secretariat was led by UDF convener M.M. Hassan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hassan accused the Chief Minister of remaining silent despite coming under a cloud of suspicion following Ms. Suresh’s ‘revelations’. Besides, the purported reluctance of the Enforcement Directorate in moving against the prime accused strengthened the possibility of a tacit understanding between the CPI (M) and the BJP, he alleged.

Mr. Hassan said the UDF will intensify its agitation until the government conceded to its demand of initiating further investigation in the gold smuggling case under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

He also accused the CPI(M) of orchestrating the vandalism of the AKG Centre as well as Congress offices in various parts of the State as a ploy to trigger riots.

The demonstrations at other places were inaugurated by Oommen Chandy (Ernakulam), P.J. Joseph (Idukki), Ramesh Chennithala (Kollam), M.K. Muneer (Kozhikode), N.A. Nellikkunnu (Kasaragod), Kodikunnil Suresh (Alappuzha), Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Kottayam), Benny Behanan (Palakkad), C.P. John (Pathanamthitta) and Rajmohan Unnithan (Kannur).