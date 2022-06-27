UDF has become a gang of disruptors, says Jayarajan

‘Bid to block development works being undertaken in State’

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has become a gang of development disruptors, which is also trying to create communal disturbance in the State, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan has alleged.

Opening a district-level rally here on Monday in protest against the alleged attempts to destabilise the LDF government, he said the UDF was trying to block the various development works being undertaken in the State.

Mr. Jayarajan claimed that the projects launched during the first term of the Pinarayi Vijayan government had helped it win a second term. “The Opposition has realised that it will face a washout if this trend continues. That is why it has joined hands with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS], BJP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Social Democratic Party of India [SDPI] to create unrest in the State,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the UDF had won the Thrikkakkara bypoll because it had surrendered itself before Twenty20 and held talks with the SDPI and the Jamaat-e-Islami to get their votes. “The BJP sold its votes as well. That is how the UDF candidate won,” he claimed. Bolstered by this victory, the UDF was trying to destabilise the government by targeting the Chief Minister and his family. Baseless allegations are being levelled against Mr. Vijayan’s family members. “The UDF is also trying to disrupt development works by launching campaigns against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Violent protests are being organised. Efforts are also on to create communal conflict in the State. The RSS, SDPI, and the Jamaat-e-Islami are also complicit in this,” Mr. Jayarajan alleged.