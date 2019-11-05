UDF hartal total in Palakkad

The day-long hartal called by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Palakkad district demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the sensational Walayar case was total and peaceful on Tuesday.

Shops and business establishments remained closed both in towns and villages. Public transport systems came to a halt as buses, cabs and autorickshaws kept off the road.

Bus service hit

Even KSRTC buses from Palakkad depot did not conduct services. However, private cars and bikes were seen crisscrossing the streets.

Several schools did not function. Attendance in government offices was low as buses kept off the road.

There was a decrease in the number of patients who reached the OP at Government District Hospital here. People who reached the railway stations in the district had a tough time.

UDF activists took out demonstrations at different places. The hartal supporters were seen requesting people to cooperate. There was incident of blocking the roads or forcibly closing the shops.