UDF hartal in Idukki near-total

Isolated incidents of violence reported in various parts of the district

August 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers blocking vehicles at Kattappana town in Idukki on Friday.

Congress workers blocking vehicles at Kattappana town in Idukki on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Idukki on Friday demanding the amendment of the 1964 and 1993 Land Regulations, withdrawal of construction ban, and resumption of title deed distribution was near-total. However, normal life was disrupted in the district.

Isolated incidents of violence were reported in various parts of the district. Hartal supporters reportedly manhandled a driver who was returning from Sabarimala to Elappara after temple visit.

According to the police, hartal supporters attacked Peerumade resident Bineesh Kumar. Based on a complaint by the victim, the police registered a case against hartal supporters. In Kattappana, though UDF workers attempted to shut some shops that were opened, the merchants tried to prevent this.

Meanwhile, educational institutions remained closed. Though many buses and taxis stayed off the roads, some vehicles plied in Munnar, Kumily and Thodupuzha.

Major tourist towns in the district sich as Munnar, Thekkady, Wagamon and Ramakkalmedu wore deserted looks, with shops and business establishments remaining closed.

Congress workers took out marches in Kattappana, Thodupuzha, Kumily, Cheruthoni, and Adimaly.

