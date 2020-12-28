UDF gets five municipalities in Kottayam

Kottayam, Changanassery, Ettumanoor, Erattupetta, Vaikom to UDF, Pala to LDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday managed to take control in five out of six municipalities in Kottayam.

Kottayam

Although unable to win the minimum numbers in any of the municipalities, the coalition rode on luck and the support of Independents to win the floor tests in five municipalities.

The most dramatic among these was the election at the Kottayam municipality, where the UDF-backed Independent Bincy Sebastian defeated LDF candidate Sheeja Anil in a draw of lots.

With the UDF and LDF receiving 22 votes besides the seven votes to the NDA candidate Reeba Varkey in the first round, another round of election was held after excluding the candidate receiving the least number of votes. Though the second round too ended in a tie, the UDF candidate won in the draw of lots.

While M. T. Mohanan, an LDF member who was in ICU for COVID-19 treatment, turned up for voting in an ambulance, three other councillors came for the council meeting wearing PPE kits. At the same time, a councillor of the NDA skipped the election after testing positive for the diseasec.

In the election held after the return of Mr.Mohanan to the hospital, Congress councillor B. Goapakumar defeated LDF’s Jiby John by a margin of one vote to become the vice-chairman.

Changanassery

In Changanassery municipality, UDF-supported independent Sandhya Manoj defeated LDF’s Krishna Kumari Rajasekharan to become the chairperson. In the 37-member council, UDF secured 18 votes with the support of three Independents, while LDF candidates got 16 votes. Independent Benny Joseph was elected as vice chairman with the support of the UDF.

Ettumanoor

In Ettumanoor municipality, UDF’s Lovely George won 18 votes with support of three Independents to become the chairperson. While LDF candidates got 16 votes, NDA skipped the election. K. B. Jayamohanan was elected as vice chairman here.

Erattupetta

Indian Union Muslim League member Suhra Adbul Khader was elected as the chairperson of Erattupetta municipality. In the 28 member council, Suhra secured 14 votes, while the candidates of the LDF and SDPI got eight and five votes respectively. Muhammed Illyas was elected as vice-chairman here.

Vaikom

In Vaikom municipality, Congress member Renuka Ratheesh was elected by winning 11 votes. While the candidates of the LDF and NDA got 11 and four votes respectively, two Independents abstained from the election. P. P. Subhash of the UDF was elected vice chairman of the urban body.

Pala

Meanwhile in Pala, KC (M) member Anto Padinjarekkara and CPI(M) nominee Siji Prasad were elected as the chairman and vice chairman respectively.