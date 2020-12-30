UDF gains power in 72 panchayats, LDF in 22

Presidents and vice presidents of the three-tier pancahayts assumed office in the district on Wednesday. United Democratic Front (UDF)’s K.M. Rafeeka and Ismail Moothedam assumed office as District Panchayat president and vice president respectively.

Out of the 15 block panchayats, UDF came to power in 12 and the LDF in three blocks. When the UDF presidents and vice presidents assumed office in Malappuram, Areekode, Perinthalmanna, Kuttippuram, Tanur, Kalikavu, Vengara, Tirurangadi, Mankada, Kondotty, Wandoor, and Nilambur block panchayats, the LDF had its presidents and vice presidents assume power in Ponnani, Tirur and Perumpadappu block panchayats.

Out of the 94 grama panchayats in Malappuram district, the UDF came to power in 72 and the LDF in 22. The UDF had a simple majority in 66 panchayats. Vazhayoor, Kuruva, Chungathara, Elamkulam, Wandoor and Veliyamkode panchayats elected UDF presidents through a draw of lots.

Nannamukku, Melattur, Tiruvali and Niramarathur panchayats favoured the LDF in a draw of lots.