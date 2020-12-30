UDF gains power in 15 grama panchayats in Wayanad

C. Assianar, president of Sulthan Bathery block panchayat.

KALPETTA

30 December 2020 23:51 IST

Front also wins four block panchayats

The UDF obtained power in 15 of the 23 grama panchayats in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the UDF retained the post of District Panchayat President and won in two of the four block panchayats in the district. A. Naseema of the IUML became the president of the Kalpetta block panchayat and P.K. Abdurahiman of the Congress bagged the vice president’s post. C. Assianar of the CPI(M) was elected Sulthan Bathery block panchayat president and Ambily Sudha of CPI(M) became vice president.

Justin Baby of CPI(M) and Girija Krishnan of Congress were elected presidents and A.K. Jayabharathi of CPI(M) and Abdul Gafoor Katty of IUML became vice presidents of the Mananthavady and Panamaram block panchayats respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

As both fronts had a neck and neck fight in Panamaram grama panchayat after they obtained 11 seats each and the lone member of the BJP stayed away from election, P.M. Asya of CPI(M) got elected as president after a draw of lots. However, the vice president’s post of the civic body was bagged by Thomas Parakkalayil of Congress in the draw.