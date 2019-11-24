UDF forms panel to study condition of schools

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed a fact-finding committee to study the conditions in government schools in the State following the death of a 10-year-old girl, who was bitten by a snake in her classroom at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

The panel is headed by P.T. Thomas, MLA, and has as its members MLAs N. Shamsudeen, Mons Joseph, Roshy Augustine and Anoop Jacob. The MLAs will visit government schools in all districts and prepare a detailed report.

Even as the government took pride in the claim that classrooms had been made hi-tech, the incident at Sulthan Bathery proved otherwise, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said.

Poor infrastructure

“The government says an allocation of ₹444 crore has been made for the hi-tech classroom project. Where has that money gone? Campuses of many schools are dangerously overgrown with weeds. Classrooms lack basic infrastructure. There are also complaints about the poor toilet facilities in many schools,” he said.

The committee would visit the schools and collect evidence to prepare its report, he said.