UDF firm on its stand on Governor, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is firm on its demand for recalling Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
He was inaugurating a public meeting organised by the UDF in the district on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here on Thursday. Mr. Chennithala alleged that the Governor spoke the language of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He added that the UDF protest was not against an individual, but against the policy of the Governor. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government at the Centre was trying to divide people on the basis of religion and caste, he alleged.
Earlier, Congress workers together formed an ‘Indian map’ under the slogan ‘Orukkam Orumayude Bhoopadam’.
