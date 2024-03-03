UDF failed to effectively advocate for Kerala’s interests at the national level, says M.V. Jayarajan

March 03, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has fielded its district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, a seasoned leader, for the Lok Sabha elections with the aim of wresting the Kannur seat now held by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran. In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Jayarajan shared his perspectives on the upcoming polls and why he was optimistic about the prospects of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) not only in Kannur but across the State.

How confident are you of winning, considering the historical dominance of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency?

The recent electoral outcomes in Kannur demonstrate a clear shift towards the LDF. In the aftermath of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as the subsequent local body and Assembly polls, the LDF has consistently outperformed the UDF in terms of both seats and votes. The overwhelming participation of people in LDF-led events opposing contentious national policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code, and secularism concerns, reflects the growing resonance of our party’s message among the electorate. With increasing defections from other parties to the CPI(M), coupled with widespread disillusionment with the UDF and the BJP, we are confident of a decisive victory.

How do you assess the performance of the UDF MPs representing Kerala since 2019?

The UDF MPs have failed to effectively advocate for Kerala’s interests at the national level. Despite substantial pending financial allocations from the Centre, their inability to rally behind the State government’s demands has exacerbated Kerala’s financial woes. Their reluctance to support crucial petitions and participate in protests further underscores their ineffectiveness in representing Kerala’s concerns in Parliament.

How do you evaluate the performance of K. Sudhakaran, the incumbent MP?

Compared to his predecessor P.K. Sreemathi, Mr. Sudhakaran’s utilisation of MP funds for developmental projects has been notably deficient. With only a fraction of the allocated funds disbursed and a significantly lower attendance record in Parliament, Mr. Sudhakaran’s tenure has been marked by inefficiency and neglect of his constituency’s needs.

Do you believe your prior role as district secretary has equipped you to better address local issues in Parliament, if elected?

Undoubtedly, my tenure as district secretary has given me invaluable insights into the pressing issues facing Kannur. Through concerted efforts and advocacy, we have successfully lobbied for critical infrastructure projects and addressed key public concerns. My experience in navigating these challenges positions me well to champion Kannur’s interests on a larger stage, if entrusted with parliamentary responsibilities.

Will the recent controversies including allegations against the Chief Minister and his family, T.P. Chandrasekaran case, and the death of the veterinary student impact the LDF’s electoral prospects?

While the Opposition attempts to capitalise on such controversies are expected, the LDF remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing contemporary issues and ensuring tangible progress for Kerala. Our government’s proactive measures and developmental initiatives stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to the State’s welfare. As we engage with voters, we will highlight our administration’s track record and prioritise substantive discussions over politically motivated distractions.

