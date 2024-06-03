ADVERTISEMENT

UDF drops no-confidence motion move in Mavoor

Published - June 03, 2024 05:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has reportedly dropped its plans to move a no-confidence motion against its panchayat president, K.C. Vasanthi Vijayan, a Congress member, in Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

A consensus for the purpose was reached due to the efforts by the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the past couple of days. As per the agreement, Ms. Vijayan will continue in the post till August, following which Razak Valappil, who was recently elected a member through a byelection, will assume the post. According to an earlier agreement, the RMPI, the IUML and the Congress are supposed to share the post by taking turns.

Ms. Vijayan was elected head of the local body in September last and the district Congress leadership asked her to resign soon after she completed six months in the post. She, however, refused to budge, and the UDF reportedly thought of moving a no-confidence motion against her last week to ensure her resignation.

