UDF doing hangman’s job against KIIFB, alleges Chief Minister Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of doing a hangman’s job in executing the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at the Central government’s bidding.

He was addressing a press conference here on March 27, ahead of a slew of campaign programmes across the district.

Mr. Vijayan decried the income tax raid at KIIFB office and hours-long interrogation of its officers, including the CEO, late into the night.

“This was despite the fact that KIIFB, being a transparently-run financial agency, has an organised system of responding to any queries immediately. What was the need to treat the agency and its officials as enemies,” he asked, while accusing the central agencies of violating federal principles and encroaching upon the State government’s powers.

Mr. Vijayan accused Congress, UDF, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of having the same approach towards KIIFB. “It is through the doors opened by UDF that the central agencies have barged in, trying to demolish the efforts of the government to overcome various challenges. The opposition leader has become a strong spokesperson of the Central government and wants to destruct KIIFB, Life Mission, and even the food and welfare pension to the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan said that instead of retracting his written demand to the Election Commission to stop the distribution of rice to school children, special kits for the forthcoming festivals and welfare pensions till after the election, the Opposition leader has remained steadfast in his demand.

“The pensions and food kits are being distributed not because of the election. The people’s faith in the LDF government is on account of their life experiences in the last five years. To think that the food kits and the welfare pensions will influence the electorate is tantamount to belittling them,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the allegations of ‘double votes’ raised by the Opposition leader have helped in exposing the multiple votes being enjoyed by Congress leaders and their family members. “Voters’ list is the responsibility of the Election Commission and they are looking into the matter. Vetting the voters’ list is a routine exercise done even in the absence of specific complaints,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the judicial commission inquiry into the diplomatic-channel gold smuggling case is not against the central agencies but to find the truth in the wake of multiple complaints about some accused being pressurised into giving statements in violation of the constitution and the rule of law.

He said the LDF was duty-bound to wipe out corruption at all levels by strengthening vigilance and completing probes in a time-bound manner. “Social auditing of all government departments will be completed in five years and a decision will be taken on any complaint within 30 days. A one-stop centre for all services will be set up in all blocks,” Mr. Vijayan said.