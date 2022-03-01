UDF dharna on Friday
Kozhikode
The Kozhikode district committee of the United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold a dharna outside the collectorate on Friday demanding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home portfolio in the wake of the rising incidents of crime in the State. UDF functionaries told the media on Tuesday that P.K. Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, would open the protest. Activists from Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Malappuram would participate in the dharna.
