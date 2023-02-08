UDF determined to test LDF’s political tenacity on fuel price hike

February 08, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition seemed to have little choice but to up the ante in its battle of political will with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the vexed question of rolling back the ₹2 social security cess levied on fuel retailed in the State.

So far, the opposition agitation against the levy and other budgetary tax proposals has failed to make the government blink.

Instead, the administration has doubled down on the fuel cess and other tax proposals to deny the opposition a political win.

Moreover, the government has drawn confidence from its experience of defusing “UDF-backed” and potentially explosive anti-Vizhinjam port and buffer zone agitations.

The opposition appeared poised to further test the government’s tenacity by stating that it had no recourse but to pursue the path of agitation in the face of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “obstinacy”.

The UDF also wanted to avoid being perceived as politically timid and caught in a dead end.

It would lay siege to District Collectorates and the Secretariat for two days, commencing February 13 evening.

The second phase of the UDF’s campaign hinged on the projection that the fuel price hike would upend household budgets, escalate commuting and transporting costs, make public service delivery dearer, drive inflation, diminish taxpayers’ dispensable income, curtail spending and deaden markets.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State-wide campaign against the Centre’s “anti-poor policy” commencing on February 20 will likely offer a political riposte to the UDF’s bleak economic narrative.

It would harp about Congress’s silence on the BJP centre leadership’s attempt to run Kerala into financial ruin by “constricting” its finances, suggesting that both parties pursued the same anti-State and pro-rich economic outlook.

. The CPI(M) hoped to highlight how the State had no recourse but to levy the “minimal” special cess to cushion the financial crunch caused by the Centre’s alleged infringements on fiscal federalism.

Moreover, the LDF has attempted to unnerve Congress by finding a common cause with other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled States against the Centre’s infringements on fiscal federalism by financially squeezing provincial governments, curtailing their borrowing limit and scaling down food and social security allocations.