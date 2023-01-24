ADVERTISEMENT

UDF demands steps to address congestion in ghat section of NH-766

January 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

UDF convener M.M. Hassan inaugurating a dharna by people’s representatives at the Wayanad Gate near Lakkidi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds took part in a fast led by T. Siddique, MLA, at the Wayanad Gate on Tuesday raising a slew of demands including steps to tackle traffic hold-ups in the Thamarassery ghat section of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

Inaugurating the programme, United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan said though a large stretch of forestland was handed over for the comprehensive development of the ghats section of the highway in 2018, the so-called development works were yet to be taken up.

It was a challenge to the people in the hill district, he said. People are in crisis owing to issues such as recurring man-animal conflicts and poor road connectivity and healthcare facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Road connectivity is integral to the development of the region. Many lost their lives in accidents in the ghats section of the road owing to the absence of proper healthcare facilities in Wayanad, he said.

The government’s negligence of the health sector continues even after the loss of several lives in wildlife attacks, Mr. Hassan said, adding that it had also failed to address issues such as lifting the night traffic ban on Karnataka’s part of the NH 766 and the implementation of the Nanjangud-Sulthan Bathery-Nilambur railway project.

The protesters also demanded the construction of the Chippilithodu-Maruthilavu-Lakkidi road and the proposed four-lane tunnel road project on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route, alternatives to the busy Thamarassery ghat road that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, besides setting up the proposed government medical college at Madakkimala in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US