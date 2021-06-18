UDF demands judicial probe into tree felling

A United Democratic Front team led by T.N. Prathapan, MP, visiting various areas in Thrissur district where illegal tree felling has been reported.

Thrissur

18 June 2021 20:01 IST

Team visits sites in Thrissur, plants teak saplings

A United Democratic Front (UDF) team led by T.N. Prathapan, MP, on Friday visited Alumkunnu, Pulakkode, Pothumthadam and Thokkavadi Kulambu colony in Thrissur district, where large-scale tree felling was reported.

Demanding a judicial investigation into the incident, Mr. Prathapan alleged that trees worth ₹25 crore had been cut from the revenue land following the government order.

“Revenue Minister K. Rajan has not visited these places yet. He is still justifying the government order, which led to the illegal tree felling. This shows his link to the case,” Mr. Prathapan alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

The UDF team demanded a judicial probe into the role of forest officials in the whole incident and the alleged nexus between politicians and officials.

The UDF members planted teak saplings in the area. Ramya Haridas, MP, Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, UDF district chairman Joseph Challissery, District Congress Committee president M.P. Vincent and other leaders were in the team.

35 cases

Meanwhile 35 cases have been registered in Vazhani, Wadakkanchery and Pattikkad ranges in Thrissur district. The special investigation team, who visited the areas said that nobody would be spared in the case. Cases have been registered against seven persons in this connection.

It is reported that trees worth ₹15 crore were cut from Machad range alone. In all 378 teak, seven rosewood and 90 other trees were cut using 33 passes. They include trees which were around 400 years old. Maximum number of passes was issued under the Vazhani forest station.